Two injured in shooting on Monterey Drive

COLUMBIA - A juvenile and a 20-year-old were injured in a shooting Friday morning on Monterey Drive in south Columbia.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Monterey Drive around 2:45 a.m. for gunfire in the area.

Both people transported themselves to the hospital and have non-life threatening injuries. The shooting is not related to another shooting on Kennesaw Ridge Road at 4 a.m. on Friday, police say.

This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will update it with more information as it becomes available.