Two Inmates Charged in Missouri with Attempted Kidnapping

EDGERTON, Mo. - Two inmates who fled a Kansas prison face several charges in Missouri, including trying to kidnap the mayor of the small town where they were eventually captured.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said Saturday that 31-year-old Allen Hurst and 49-year-old Scott Gilbert are charged with 12 felonies after escaping from the minimum-security unit at the Lansing, Kan., Correction Facility on Friday.

Zahnd says Gilbert and Hurst stopped their stolen car briefly during a pursuit with police and pointed a gun at Edgerton Mayor James Snook Jr., who was watching the chase.

The men ordered Snook to get in the car, but he refused and safely fled the area.

A third inmate who escaped with Hurst and Gilbert was arrested Friday night in Kansas.