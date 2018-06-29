Two Involved in Fatal KC Crash Face Gun Charges

KANSAS CITY - Two Kansas City men who were involved in a crash that killed a police crime scene technician are now facing federal firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office on Thursday announced the indictments of 28-year-old Larneal Davis and 25-year-old Christopher L. Murray. They're charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.

Davis already faces a state charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Michael Chou, whose vehicle was broadsided around 3 a.m. on July 6 as he drove out of the police crime lab parking lot.

Authorities allege Davis and Murray were in a car being chased by police at high speeds when the crash happened. Police identified Davis as the driver and Murray as a passenger.

Neither man had a lawyer Thursday.