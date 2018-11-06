Two Jefferson City Students Named Scholars 100

JEFFERSON CITY - Leah Washburn and Elissa Arnold have been selected to be apart of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Scholars 100 Program. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student's grade point average and ACT or SAT score.

Each student nominated had to meet criteria of an "Academic Decathlon," which included ten events; designed to assure the academic strength of the student. To meet the decathlon requirements, the student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,900, be ranked in the upper ten percent of the class, and have taken upper level courses in mathematics, science, English, and foreign language.

The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in the school activity program.

The Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this state-wide recognition.

The students will be recognized at a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri on April 29.