Two juveniles detained after Jefferson City High School threat

JEFFERSON CITY - Police detained two 15-year-old males after they allegedly threatened violence against a Jefferson City High School student.

According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, on Thursday, March 1 at around 2:40 p.m. a Jefferson City Police School Resource Officer was notified while on duty at the high school campus of a possible threat involving violence against a student. The threat involved using a firearm against the victim.

Jefferson City high officials immediately contacted law enforcement and an investigation began. Less than an hour into the investigation, police identified a suspect and determined he lives in Fulton.

Police detectives, along with the assistance of the Fulton Police Department and Fulton Public Schools, determined that the suspect, a 15-year-old male, was assisted in carrying out the threat by another 15-year-old male.

Both juveniles were taken to Boone County juvenile detention services on charges of terroristic threats and peace disturbance.