Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire

11 hours 18 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Staff
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders Court Dollar General in Columbia.

According to a release, the loss for the fire is estimated to be $600,000, with $350,000 in contents lost and $250,000 for the structure. At the time of the fire, the business was open, but there were no injuries.

The two suspects were released to the juvenile authorities, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:33:14 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:31:26 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:31:16 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Forum Boulevard location of Schnucks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 1:59:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
UPDATE: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in Weather

Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS —After videos of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks bar went viral over Memorial Day weekend,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:45:58 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after school programs cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has gotten creative... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old from Tebbetts on Monday. Just after... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:03:11 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
JEFFERSON CITY — Some elementary and middle schools in Jefferson City will be holding drive-through celebrations for students. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Man charged with first-degree murder of Mengqi Ji pleads not guilty
Man charged with first-degree murder of Mengqi Ji pleads not guilty
COLUMBIA —A formal plea of not guilty in the murder of Mengqi Ji was filed on behalf of Joseph... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2am 66°
3am 66°
4am 65°
5am 64°