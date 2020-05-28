Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire

COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders Court Dollar General in Columbia.

According to a release, the loss for the fire is estimated to be $600,000, with $350,000 in contents lost and $250,000 for the structure. At the time of the fire, the business was open, but there were no injuries.

The two suspects were released to the juvenile authorities, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.