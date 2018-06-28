Two Kansas City residents admit to marriage fraud scheme

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Kansas City residents admitted participating in a conspiracy that helped African nationals evade immigration laws by arranging fraudulent marriages.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said in a news release that 49-year-old Delmar Dixon and 37-year-old Shakeisha Harrison pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy. Dixon also pleaded guilty to falsely swearing in an immigration matter.

A Kansas City woman, 44-year-old Traci Porter, pleaded guilty in January to her role in the conspiracy.

Dixon admitted he arranged 30 to 40 fraudulent marriages, including his own. He charged the African nationals $1,000 upfront and another $1,000 after the wedding was complete. The nationals were asked to pay their spouses $250 a month until the immigration process was complete.

Harrison and Porter admitted they had fraudulent marriages arranged by Dixon.