Two killed after car jumps curb in Springfield

4 years 9 months 12 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2015 Jul 29, 2015 Wednesday, July 29, 2015 9:15:00 AM CDT July 29, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police said two people were dead Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the accident occurred during the evening rush hour Tuesday when one vehicle jumped a curb and hit an SUV waiting at a light. Both cars then crashed into a ditch.

Lt. Stacey Parton said a male and female from one car were pronounced dead, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parton said the victims' names hadn't been released Wednesday.

 

More News

Grid
List

Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
MISSOURI - After a round of storms on Tuesday evening, 880 households have been left without power in Missouri. ... More >>
35 minutes ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in an email sent to season ticket holders that Mizzou... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Osage Beach Police searching for missing woman
Osage Beach Police searching for missing woman
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing adult after an... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Slow processing times plaguing second round of PPP loan applications
Slow processing times plaguing second round of PPP loan applications
COLUMBIA - Local businesses looking for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for billions of federal stimulus funds through... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14
BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has identified human remains found on April 14 near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues
RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues
WENTZVILLE - Spring is an important time of the year for RV sellers in Missouri because camping season in state... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case
Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case
FULTON - Mary K. Paulo, a former employee of a Missouri residential treatment facility, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks
Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - As state lawmakers return to the capitol for the final three weeks of the 2020 legislative session,... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri has agreed to a three-game football series with Florida Atlantic University beginning in 2027, according... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Cole County non-essential businesses open up
Cole County non-essential businesses open up
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County non-essential businesses are opening back up after the county's stay-at-home order expired on Saturday, April... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – As the state prepares to re-open, lakeside businesses are gearing up for an unusual season... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:23:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

No one injured in Tuesday morning fire
No one injured in Tuesday morning fire
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:15:51 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Local athletes find new ways to stay in shape
Local athletes find new ways to stay in shape
COLUMBIA - With summer quickly approaching, even fall athletics are still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:06:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Local numbers updated
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Local numbers updated
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Columbia police looking for domestic assault suspect
Columbia police looking for domestic assault suspect
COLUMBIA — Police are looking for Tavon K. Coleman, 25, of Columbia for charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:35:22 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

UPS posts $965 million profit, missing Wall Street's target
UPS posts $965 million profit, missing Wall Street's target
ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:30:54 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Experts express importance of access to mental health resources during pandemic
Experts express importance of access to mental health resources during pandemic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- It's easy to get down while stuck at home, not able to see friends or family,... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 63°
9pm 61°
10pm 60°
11pm 60°