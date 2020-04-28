Two killed after car jumps curb in Springfield

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police said two people were dead Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the accident occurred during the evening rush hour Tuesday when one vehicle jumped a curb and hit an SUV waiting at a light. Both cars then crashed into a ditch.

Lt. Stacey Parton said a male and female from one car were pronounced dead, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parton said the victims' names hadn't been released Wednesday.