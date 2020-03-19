Two Killed in Callaway County Crash

FULTON - A two-car crash in Callaway County near Fulton leaves two people dead, one of them a 90-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles involved. The highway patrol says the crash last night killed L.M. Baumgartner of Fulton and a passenger in his car, 62-year-old Linda Pryor of Kansas City. Baumgartner's 86-year-old wife Sylvia was seriously injured and flown to an area hospital. Troopers say Baumgartner failed to yield the right of way when he crossed over U-S 54 and was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.