Two killed in collision after fugitive tries to run from police

BRANSON (AP) - Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision that occurred when a suspect fled from authorities in southwest Missouri.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, 61-year-old Terry Lee Stambaugh of Harrison and 31-year-old Jason Alan Adcock of Ridgedale, Missouri, were killed Monday evening in the head-on crash.

Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell told KOLR-TV the incident started Monday evening when deputies were called about a domestic violence situation. Deputies went to the area south of Branson, and saw the suspect's truck on the way.

Russell said when deputies tried to stop the driver, the truck rammed a patrol car, then crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic, going south in the northbound lane. During the chase, police say Adcock crossed into Arkansas, where he crashed into Stambaugh's vehicle on U.S. Highway 65.