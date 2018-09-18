Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are dead after a crash on a Mississippi River bridge near St. Louis.

The accident happened at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on the Illinois side of the Eads Bridge. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the victims have been identified as 42-year-old Desmond Phipps of Centerville, Illinois, and 25-year-old Nicholas Flore of Ballwin, Missouri. St. Clair County, Illinois, Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said both were drivers in the crash.

The accident forced the bridge to be closed for several hours. It reopened before morning rush hour.