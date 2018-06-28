Two killed in fatal wreck near Hermann

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal wreck Friday.

The accident happened when a car driven by Jessica Clauson, 36, tried to pass another car on Highway 19 north of Hermann. She then hit another vehicle head-on.

Jessica Schmidt, 40, the driver who was hit, died at the scene. Clauson was flown to University Hospital where she later died.

Neither women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Sgt. Scott White said the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 19 and Loutre Bend Road which is just north of Hermann near the Gasconade County line. The call came in at 10:39 a.m.

[Editor's Note: The story was edited to include the latest information.]