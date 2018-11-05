Two killed in head-on collision in Randolph County

17 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:57:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News
By: Mauricio Venegas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that two people were killed and one was injured in a head-on car crash in Randolph County.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 24 south of Huntsville. 

According to the crash report, the vehicle driven by Kayla Cox, 31, from Salisbury was heading east when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on with the truck driven by David Dunn, 67, of Huntsville. 

Both Cox and her passenger, John Birminghan, 47, of Bucklin were pronounced dead at the scene by the Randolph County Coroner.

Dunn received moderate injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia. 

According to the report, none of them was wearing a seatbelt. 

