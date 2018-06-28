Two Killed in House Murder Suspect was Nabbed

Police identify the victims as 23-year-old Tiffany Carter and 20-year-old Marshawn Walker. Carter's mother, as well as her son and daughter, were inside the home during the shooting.Police said they were not injured. Police are trying to determine whether there was a link between the homicides and Monday night's arrest of 23-year-old John Parker. It's not clear what connection he has to the home's residents. Parker is accused of a September 30th attack that left one person dead and two wounded. One of the victims was pregnant, and her unborn baby died. Another suspect in the attack was shot to death nine days later outside an apartment. No one has been charged in his death. Just over a week ago, a billboard went up requesting information about Parker's whereabouts.