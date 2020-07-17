Two killed in Osage County crash Wednesday

OSAGE COUNTY- Two people were killed in a crash shortly after 5 p.m. in Osage County.

According to the crash report, Caden Haslag, 17, of Loose Creek was driving northbound on U.S. 63 when his car drove over the center line and crashed head on into the car of Hannah McDowell, driving southbound. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Osage County Coroner.

These are the 5th and 6th fatalities for Troop F in July.