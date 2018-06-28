Two killed in separate Kansas City-area shootings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say two people were found dead within an hour in separate weekend shootings in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. on the Missouri side of the state line. Kansas City police identified the victim as 30-year-old Darrell Fennell but released few other details.

Around 2:30 a.m. in Kansas City, Kansas, officers found the second victim while checking on the welfare of a person lying outside. Police said the male victim was in his late teens and had died from an apparent gunshot wound. His name was not immediately released.

Police have no suspects in either case.