Two Killed, Two Injured in Car Crash

in News

AP-MO--Double Fatal,00742 killed, 2 injured in car crash CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) -- Two Carthage teenagers were killed and two others were injured in a crash in southwest Missouri. The highway patrol says 16-year-old Kayla Story, and 14-year-old McKenzie Kisling, were killed after their car ran off a county road and flipped over last night. Both girls were thrown out of the car, as were two other 16-year-old girls who survived but suffered critical injuries. (KTTS, Michael Landis) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-23-07 1740EDT