Two Lincoln Men's Basketball Players earn conference honors.

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University senior Guard Anthony Virdure was selected to the All-MIAA first team, while senior Guard Jaylon Smith was named to the All-MIAA third team, the league announced Monday.

Virdure became the sixth Blue Tiger to lead the MIAA in scoring averaging a league-leading 22.1 points per game. Virdure entered the record books with his 50-point performance against Northwest Missouri, the third-highest scoring performance in Lincoln history.

Smith is currently third in the MIAA in scoring, averaging 20.8 points per game, and is seventh in rebounding, with an average of 6.5 boards per game. Smith has posted six double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in 24 of Lincoln's 28 games.

Virdure and Smith have also both been named MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week this season, and are the two fastest Blue Tigers to reach 1,000 career points.

The Blue Tigers travel to St. Charles Monday night to open the MIAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Lindenwood. The game starts at 7 p.m.