Two men arrested after allegedly stealing 66 guns from pawn shop

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two men for stealing 66 guns from a pawn shop earlier this month, but the location of some of the guns is still unknown.

Police said in a news release Saturday they had arrested Tyler Andrew Hilderman, 26, of Hallsville and Alexander Michael Mears, 20, of Columbia, for burglarizing Tiger Pawn. Hilderman is charged with one count of first degree burglary, and Mears is charged with five counts of second degree burglary.

Officers said they recovered multiple guns stolen from Tiger Pawn, but didn't release the exact number. The Columbia Police Department and ATF are working to recover more of the stolen guns, according to the news release.

The Tiger Pawn burglary is the third time a Columbia shop selling guns has been burglarized this year. Powder Horn Guns & Archery was burglarized twice during the summer. Police arrested Frank Cortez Bonaparte, 38, for both of those burglaries, according to a report by the Columbia Missourian. He is facing multiple burglary charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.