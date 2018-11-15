Two men arrested after Calwood traffic stop

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two men were arrested for methamphetamine and cocaine at a Calwood traffic stop at 1:33 a.m. on Saturday.

Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies were patrolling the Calwood area when they stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Old Highway 40 and County Road 159 for a traffic violation, according to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office press release.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office K9 unit responded to assist at the scene. K9 officer Iro found methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia after a search.

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 26-year-old Hayden Pardoe from Jefferson City — a wanted fugitive by the Missouri Department of Corrections. After deputies determined that Pardoe was a wanted fugitive, they arrested him.

Deputies identified the passenger as 36-year-old Anthony Feely from New Bloomfield, who also had multiple warrants for his arrest. Deputies said Feely tried to provide them with false information. Deputies arrested Feely at the scene.

As of Sunday, Pardoe is out without bond. Feely is being held on a court set bond of $21,592.50 at the Callaway County Jail.