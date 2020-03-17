Two men arrested after K-9 unit finds marijuana in trunk

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced Friday two men were arrested after a K-9 unit found more than a pound of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop Thursday night.

A deputy stopped the car near the intersection of Rangeline Road and Vandiver Drive because of its expired license plates. When the deputy talked to the passengers he could smell a strong marijuana odor.

The deputy called a K-9 unit to the scene. The unit provided a positive hit on the vehicle for controlled substances and the deputies started a search. They found a brick of compressed marijuana wrapped in plastic in the trunk.

The driver of the car, Clyde Jones, 28, was being held on charges of possession, distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Jones also faces an additional possible charge for possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility after deputies found marijuana on him at the jail.

Cleo Willis, 34, was a passenger inside the car. He was being held and awaiting bond to be set on a charge for possession, distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance.