Two men arrested after shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA- Two suspects were arrested Tuesday after police responded to a disturbance with reports of shots fired on Navaho Avenue in Columbia. When police arrived, they discovered an assault victim on Navaho Avenue. Investigators say the assault victim then led them to Mohawk Avenue and another man involved in the disturbance. Police say one man fired a gun into the rear passenger door of a white Pontiac.

The investigation revealed Philip Warren Jr. arrived at the back door to the vctim's home at 8:10 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old female, and Warren were in an intimate relationship and he came by to get his ID.

When Warren arrived, the victim slightly opened the door to talk to Warren, but Warren forcefully pushed the door open causing the door to hit her in the face.

After opening the door, the victim reported Warren entered the home and punched her twice on the left side of her face then proceeded to yell for her brother, Christopher Watkins.

Watkins grabbed a handgun and shot at Warren several times, once inside the house and multiple times outside of the house.

Officers located multiple bullet holes in Warren's vehicle that was still parked outside the victim's residence, though no one was shot.

Warren Jr. was located and arrested at 8:46 a.m. on Mohawk Avenue for burglary with a to be set bond and domestic assault with a bond of $1,000.

Watkins was arrested at 8:47 a.m. at 10 Navaho for assault with a to be set bond and unlawful use of weapons felony with a bond of $4,500.

Police believe they have recovered the weapon.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information about the suspects arrests.]