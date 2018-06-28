Two Men Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of Young Girl

PULASKI COUNTY - Two men are in the Pulaski County Jail Monday after sherriff's deputies report they tried to kidnap a young girl.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department reports 34-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud Omar and 31-year-old Meflehand Antoine Chela approached a 12-year-old girl playing with her sibling in a yard. Sheriff's deputies say the two men tried to convince the girl to come into their vehicle for sexual activity.

Deputies arrested both men for enticement of a child and harassment. Their bond is set at $200,000 each.