Two Men Arrested For Target Shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Two men were arrested late Sunday night after police received a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of Ben Williams road.

Christopher Baker, 22, and Chad Kocina, 30, were arrested after admitting to target shooting garbage and debris in the roadway.

Baker was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Kocina is a convicted felon and was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of under 35 grams of marijuana and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Baker's bond is set at $500 and Kocina's at $4,500.