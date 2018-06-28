Two men arrested in a drug bust in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the MUSTANG drug task force said they worked together to serve a drug-related search warrant that resulted in two arrests Friday.

The search warrant was served in the 4200 block of Dean Place near Millsburg. The Sheriff's Office said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene. An ATV that was reported stolen to the Sheriff's Office was also found.

Authorities served another search warrant at a storage unit in Auxvasse where several more stolen items were found.

The Sheriff's Department said they arrested 38-year-old Daniel B. Smith on a no bond parole warrant for several previous charges and 28-year-old William Hathman for a previous charge of assault.