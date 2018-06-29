Two Men Arrested in Craigslist Ad Shooting

Authorities have arrested two men suspected of shooting a St. Louis man after he answered a Craigslist ad about a car.

Officers arrested the men Thursday - one day after the shooting occurred.

The victim saw an ad for a used car on Craigslist and went to the city's North side to look at it.

Police say two men approached his car as he pulled up to the home.

One man began firing shots into the victim's car.

The was able to drive to an auto parts store to get help.

He was shot several times.

Two people in the car with him weren't injured.

Police Chief Sam Dotson urges people "to always use caution when conducting business online."