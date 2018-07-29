Two men arrested on drug charges

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two men with active warrants Friday night.

Deputies arrested Columbia resident John Calvert in the 1100 block of Eastland Circle around 9 p.m..

Calvert, 36, had a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him according to a news release.

Deputies also arrested Gary Todd, 57, of Columbia. While searching his house, they found a number of drugs and evidence of drug sales.