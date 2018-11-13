Two men charged in burglary of Lange Middle School in Columbia

8 hours 48 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 1:29:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News
By: Joshua Tyler, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and stealing from Lange Middle School in Columbia.

According to the probable cause statements, William Doolady and Wyatt Paulson entered the middle school from the roof on October 29 and stole items, including three safes.

Officers were called to the scene on the morning of October 29. They watched back surveillance video of the crime.

The men allegedly covered their faces, hands, and removed the license plates from the car they drove to try to protect their identity, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Doolady and Paulson said they beat the safes open and split the money. They said they threw the safes into a creek near Doolady's house.

Both men posted bond and are out of jail.

More News

Grid
List

W.A.T.C.H. reveals its 2018 nominees for the 10 worst toys this holiday season
W.A.T.C.H. reveals its 2018 nominees for the 10 worst toys this holiday season
BOSTON (AP) - World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) today revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:54:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Community Thanksgiving dinner grows larger in its 21st year
Community Thanksgiving dinner grows larger in its 21st year
COLUMBIA - The Almeta Crayton Community Program will be expanding its annual "Everybody Eats" Thanksgiving community to more locations. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:24:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Columbia delivers annual citizens survey
Columbia delivers annual citizens survey
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is delivering an annual citizen’s survey to a random sample of households. The... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:58:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

MU student from California hopes home is okay during wildfire
MU student from California hopes home is okay during wildfire
COLUMBIA - Ryan Howard, a University of Missouri senior, is getting ready to head home for Thanksgiving break. But, his... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:29:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol looks for missing St. Louis woman
Missouri State Highway Patrol looks for missing St. Louis woman
MONROE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a 23-year-old woman from St. Louis. A park... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 5:39:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Jackson Co. won't prosecute most marijuana possession cases
Jackson Co. won't prosecute most marijuana possession cases
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says her office will not prosecute most marijuana possession cases.... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 3:19:43 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Columbia preschool that went to Supreme Court for playground receives it
Columbia preschool that went to Supreme Court for playground receives it
COLUMBIA – After several years of legal battles that culminated in $884,000 worth of legal fees, Trinity Lutheran Church celebrated... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 1:46:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Two men charged in burglary of Lange Middle School in Columbia
Two men charged in burglary of Lange Middle School in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and stealing from Lange Middle School in Columbia. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 1:29:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Mother said she plans to hire lawyer after son broke his arm at Fulton school
Mother said she plans to hire lawyer after son broke his arm at Fulton school
FULTON - A woman said she plans to hire a lawyer to investigate an incident at Bush Elementary School in... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 1:16:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Jefferson City bishop 'shocked' after Vatican delays action against sex abuse
Jefferson City bishop 'shocked' after Vatican delays action against sex abuse
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Catholic Church's leader said Tuesday he wanted to set a code of conduct for... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:40:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named fellow Republican state Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:29:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southern Missouri school district has suspended a teacher who oversaw a class presentation in which... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:59:39 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
(CNN) -- After running a year-long competition that drew interest from hundreds of cities and a number of states, Amazon... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:31:36 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
COLUMBIA – New federal guidelines stress that any type of physical activity helps improve health. The new guidelines are... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:15:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one woman was killed Monday after a weather-related crash on Highway... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:10:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in Top Stories

Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
COLUMBIA - Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia will unveil a newly-renovated room and bus devoted to hands-on STEM education... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 3:21:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
COLUMBIA- Sports journalist Jemele Hill gave her perspective on sports and politics at the University of Missouri’s campus on Monday.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
11/13/18 Update: According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the observed snowfall at the Columbia Regional Airport was... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 9:22:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 19°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 21°
12am 20°
1am 19°
2am 18°