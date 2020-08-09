Two men charged in fatal shooting at Warrensburg party
WARRENSBURG, Mo (AP) — Two Warrensburg man have been charged in a shooting at a large birthday party that left one woman dead and two other people injured.
Twenty-five-year-old Evan Lanigan and 28-year-old Christian Harrison were each charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and several other counts in the Aug. 1 shooting in Warrensburg that killed 18-year-old Maliyah Lakey. Witnesses told police Lanigan pulled a gun during an argument with Harrison, leading to a large fight. Lakey's body was found in an alley near the house. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female who were also shot were treated at were treated at area hospitals.
