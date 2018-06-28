Two Men Charged in SE Missouri Man's Death

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Two Southeast Missouri men are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a truck in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Stoddard County prosecuting attorney Russ Oliver says 29-year-old Matt Cook and 45-year-old Glen Scott Evans, both of Dexter, were charged Sunday in the death of 34-year-old Sean Crow of Bernie. Crow's body was found in a truck in Advance last Wednesday.

The Southeast Missourian reports the men were also charged with robbery and armed criminal action. They are being held in Stoddard County Jail.

Online court records do not show that either man has a lawyer.

Further details about the crime and cause of death have not been released.