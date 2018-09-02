Two men charged in Springfield home burglary

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Two men are accused of breaking into a woman's Springfield home, using duct tape to tie her up and then beating and robbing her.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Sunday that 18-year-old Kalen Barclay and 20-year-old Shamar Smith are both charged with robbery, burglary and kidnapping.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim called 911 after working herself free of the duct tape while the men were rummaging through her residence. They stole money and a cellphone, among other things.

The men had escaped from a back door when police arrived, but were eventually caught.

Both men are being held at Greene County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear if they have an attorney.