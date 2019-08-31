Two men charged with sex crimes against Audrain County teenager

MEXICO - The Audrain County Prosecutor's Office charged two men on Monday.

Dereck Leroy Turnage, 23, is charged with sodomy or attempted sodomy, while Gerald Wayne Walker, Jr., 18, is charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape.

In May, the victim, who was 13, was taken to a hospital and found to be pregnant. She told investigators Turnage was her boyfriend at the time and the father of the child. According to court documents, Turnage and the victim had sex in Audrain County and several other counties.

The victim also told investigators she'd had sex with Walker, but said Walker wasn't the child's father. While talking to Walker, police said he told them he and the victim dated in 2018, admitting they kissed and "made out" several times.

He also reportedly admitted he and the victim had sex once, but he "ended the relationship" when he found out her age because the girl was "too young." The victim told police, however, that Walker knew her age because they had met at school.