Two men die after being found shot in Kansas City backyard

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men found with gunshot wounds in a backyard in southeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a backyard where the two men with gunshot wounds were found.

The two men were given aid, but Becchina said they died at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives are trying to locate any witnesses and determine whether the men lived at the home where they were found.







