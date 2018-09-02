Two Men Drown at Rock Quarry in Separate Incidents

FREDERICKTOWN - Two men drowned in separate weekend incidents at a rock quarry in Fredericktown, which is about 60 miles south of St. Louis. The Missouri Water Patrol says the first man - 20-year-old Michael Mattingly of St. Louis - died Saturday afternoon after slipping and falling off a 60-foot cliff into the quarry. The patrol says the second man - 27-year-old Nickolas Krus of Metamora, Illinois - jumped off a bluff at the same location Sunday afternoon and drowned.