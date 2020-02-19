Two Men in Hospital After Shots Fired Incident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said two men were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officers departed for Forest Ave. and Grand Ave. around 2 p.m., regarding a shots being fired. The source of the call advised officers that a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and torso. Sgt. Michael Hestir for the Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8 the man was conscious before being transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Officers departed to the 300 Block of Park De Ville Place around 2:20 p.m. in regards to a 37-year-old wounded male. Hestir said he fled the original scene and was found conscious and also transported to a hospital for treatment.

Hestir said the two parties know each other and the incident is not believed to be random, and the incident may be related with another shots-fired report along Rangeline Street.

Columbia resident Debra Sevier lives in the area, and she said violence like this happens all the time.

"Ever since we have lived here, it's been like this," Sevier said. "You know the first week we moved in, there was a drive by right outside our house. It's just not safe here."

Sevier said she doesn't really know how the problem can be resolved, but it needs to start with the community.

"The police can only do so much, because there isn't just our neighborhood but the rest of Columbia," Sevier said. "We have to be able to come together as a community. I am not sure what the next step is, but it definitely has to start with us."

Both parties are in the hospital but their locations cannot be released due to the ongoing and active investigation. Police advise anyone with information about the case to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

KOMU 8 will continue to monitor this story as information becomes available.

UPDATE: Columbia Police identified the suspect in around 7 p.m. Saturday as 18-year-old Damerian C. Cheatum.