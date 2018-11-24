Two Men in Serious Condition after Falling 30 Feet

COLUMBIA - Two construction workers suffered serious injuries after falling almost 30 feet.

At 8:39 a.m., Columbia Fire Department responded to the Katy Place Apartments for an accident involving a construction crew. According to the Fire Department, the two workers had fallen off a roof when their scaffolding and ladders collapsed. The department still doesn't know why the equipment failed.

Firefighters and University Hospital paramedics gave emergency medical care to the two men. The construction workers were transported to University Hospital as "Trauma Alerts" with serious injuries.