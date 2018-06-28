Two men injured in shooting off Peachtree Drive

COLUMBIA - Two men were confirmed to have been shot off of Peachtree Drive near Nifong Square. Both were sent to the hospital, but their conditions are currently unknown according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police said in a preliminary investigation that an argument was heard before the gunshots. Several cartridge casings were found at the scene.

There is no suspect description.

The call came in at 1:53 a.m. and forensics was headed to the scene.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact them directly or contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.