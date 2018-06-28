Two Men Latest Heat Fatalities

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men are the latest heat fatalities in St. Louis. The city of St. Louis reports one victim is a 60-year-old man who was found by a neighbor inside his home Monday. He lived alone and had no air conditioning or fan. The second victim is a 76-year-old man who was found yesterday. He had no air conditioner, but a fan was in use. That brings to five the number of deaths in St. Louis from the heat wave that has settled over the region for two weeks. The others are an 81-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, and an 88-year-old man. State health officials said the death of a 47-year-old Jackson County man also was believed to be due to the heat. Three heat-related deaths have also been reported on the Illinois side of the St. Louis area.