Two Men Leave Child in Car

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Two southeast Missouri men are facing child endangerment charges after allegedly leaving a 2-year-old girl in a car while they were in a tavern.

The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/L4Mv7Z ) reports that charges were filed Thursday against 18-year-old Joshua Jason Loucks of Frohna and 26-year-old James Harrison Waller of Perryville. Neither man had a listed attorney.

Witnesses told police that the men left the girl inside a Mazda about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and went inside the 505 Club in Perryville. Police say the windows to the vehicle were closed, the doors locked and the toddler was asleep in a car seat. She was not hurt.

Waller told police they were not in the bar long. But a bartender said Waller had been there more than an hour and drank three beers.