Two Men Missing For Nearly a Month

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of two St. Louis-area men missing for nearly a month.Thirty-nine-year-old Randy Greenman and 36-year-old George Whitter were last seen August 30th. They were last seen leaving House of Rock in south St. Louis County.Relatives say neither is a pushover. Both are over six feet tall and both weigh more than 250 pounds. And Greenman knows martial arts.Both families have put up thousands of dollars in rewards.