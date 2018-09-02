Two men no longer face charges in Cray disappearance

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two men no longer faces charges connected to the disappearance of Jefferson City man Christopher Cray.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that prosecutors have dropped a tampering with a witness charge against Richard Love and a tampering with physical evidence charge against Adam Moore-Duncan.

The charges against the 25-year-old Jefferson City men were filed after Cray went missing. Cray was last seen at a supermarket on May 20, and his abandoned vehicle was found May 26. Police suspect he was killed and that his body was thrown into the city landfill. But his body wasn't found after almost a month of searching the landfill.

Love has been sentenced to five years in prison in a drug distribution case. Online court records show no other felony charges against Moore-Duncan.