Two men on the run after armed home invasion in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY - Two men broke into a Monroe County home just south of Madison and tied up the residents during an armed robbery Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy David Hoffman told KOMU 8 News said the men were carrying handguns and tied up the residents with zip ties. He also said they stole cash and cell phones from the house.

Hoffman said the men wore bandanas and ran from the scene. The department was still looking for the men later Thursday morning.

The department responded to a call at around 12:30 Thursday morning.