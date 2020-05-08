Two men plead guilty for drug trafficking connected to deadly home invasion
JEFFERSON CITY - Two mid-Missouri men pleaded guilty Tuesday for marijuana trafficking that involved the death of a Columbia man, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.
Nawel Girma, 25, of Columbia and Cody Brent Davis, 31, of Redding, California both pleaded guilty in separate federal court appearances.
Girma pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of using controlled substances while in possession of firearms. Davis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of conspiracy to money launder.
According to the release, Girma conspired with Augustus Roberts, Blake Jeffrey Johnson, of Columbia, and others to distribute marijuana between Oct. 1, 2016 and March 15, 2018.
Roberts was murdered at his home on Dec. 10, 2017. Johnson had a U-Haul truck parked in Robert's driveway at the time of his murder, which contained, according to the release, about 800 pounds of marijuana belonging to Roberts. The truck was stolen during the deadly home invasion.
The truck was found on Dec. 11, 2017. At the scene, Columbia police officers seized six boxes containing 94 gallon-sized bags of marijuana, five boxes with over 3,000 THC vaporizer cartridges and three electric currency bill counters.
On March 15, 2018, officers searched Girma's residence and seized over $130,000 in admitted marijuana proceeds in addition to concentrated THC products, 40 Xanax pills, marijuana and three firearms.
Also according to the news release, Davis admitted he participating in a separate conspiracy to sell marijuana from California and Oregon to locations across the U.S. from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 8, 2019. Davis admitted he supplied the marijuana to Roberts that was stolen during the deadly home invasion.
The news release said Davis made more than one million dollars through the drug-trafficking conspiracy and that he and others laundered more than $3.5 million.
Davis faces a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole or a maximum sentence of 60 years in federal prison without parole.
Girma is subject to a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
