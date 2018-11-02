Two men steal 11 guns from Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say they are investigating a residential robbery during which they say two men stole 11 guns.

According to a police report, a man says an intruder rang his doorbell and forced his way inside the victim's home when he opened the door Sunday afternoon.

The report says the suspect held a handgun at the victim's head as he searched him for a weapon. The victim says the suspect then forced him to unlock two gun safes.

The Kansas City Star reports the suspect ordered the victim into a bathroom, where he heard another person enter the house. Once the two suspects left, the victim came out of the bathroom and called police.