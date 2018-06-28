Two Mid-Missouri Priests Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The two priests are Fr. Louis Dorn of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Louisiana and Fr. John Schutty of St. Cecilia's in Meta. Schutty has been a priest for nearly 18 years in the small town south of Jefferson City. Parishioners say the 74-year-old priest told the congregation two months ago he was taking sick leave.





Neighbors of the church said Thursday was the first time they've seen him since. Churchgoers and friends said they hope people will keep an open mind until the investigation is over. They say the Schutty they know doesn't match the allegations, and they'd like to know more about what will happen to their church. The Jefferson City Diocese refused to comment.