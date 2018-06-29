Two Mid-Missouri Rollover Accidents Follow Wet Weather

MORGAN COUNTY - Two separate rollover accidents in mid-Missouri have sent one driver to the hospital following a day of rain and wet weather.

52-year-old Bobby Comer, of Eldon, was sent to Capital Region Hospital after his car slipped off the road, overturned and hit a tree 1.5 miles north of Route Y around 11:45 a.m.

Later in the day, around 4:15 p.m., 23-year-old Whitney Womack, of Jefferson City, was driving in Jefferson City when her car overturned after skidding around a corner and going up an embankment.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crashes. Comer is listed as in moderate condition. Womack said she was not injured and denied any medical assistance.