Two Mile Praire - Mrs. Robison - 5th Grade

Saturday, May 16, 2020
The Daily Pledge

Unemployment rate falls as May jobs report shows surprising growth
COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May jobs report Friday morning, and national unemployment declined to... More >>
Friday, June 05, 2020

9-year-old boy drowns in river in southeast Missouri
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a river in... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday. The first death in the county was... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
JEFFERSON CITY- As local leaders pick up the pieces and chart a path forward to deal with the widespread financial... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
JEFFERSON CITY- 300 members of the Missouri National Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to help local authorities... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
COLUMBIA – While people are marching and chanting across the world to fight against racism, University of Missouri’s Black students... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at MU Women's and Children's hospital won't close after all, several sources told KOMU 8... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Former CPS classroom aide sentenced to probation for inappropriate contact
COLUMBIA - A former classroom aide at Oakland Middle School was sentenced for fourth-degree assault Thursday after pleading guilty to... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
COLUMBIA - A petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from the University of Missouri quad is gaining momentum with... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
JEFFERSON CITY - Students will be back in classrooms this fall after Lincoln University announced earlier this week that they... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time. Floyd died in police custody... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
(CNN) -- Most of Google's US workforce has been working remotely since March due to the coronavirus. And last month,... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith,... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night. According to... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
Thursday, June 04, 2020
