Two Missing in Western Mo. Lake

PLATTBURG (AP) - Two men have apparently drowned in a western Missouri lake.

The Kansas City Star reports the men, both reported to be in their 50s, were wading in the northern part of Smithville Lake when one of the men disappeared under water and the other man tried to help him.

Crews from the Missouri State Highway Patrol dragged the area of the lake on Thursday searching for the their bodies. The search was suspended Thursday night, but is expected to resume Friday.