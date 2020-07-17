Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY —Two employees from the Missouri House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from KSDK in St. Louis.
The employees are currently self-quarantining at home. Those in close contact with the people who tested positive have been informed, according to KSDK.
