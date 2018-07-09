Two Missouri Politicians Already Throwing Hats in Ring

JEFFERSON CITY - Two years away from the next election, there is already some potential shuffling happening in Jefferson City. Steven Tilley, the current Missouri House Speaker, indicated his intentions to run for Lieutenant Governor. Term limits keep Tilley from running for another term in the House.



The Associated Press reported Tilley's campaign finances indicate his campaign committee is backing Tilley's run for Lt. Governor.



Current Lt. Governor, Peter Kinder, said he will not seek another term. However, some think he will run against Jay Nixon in 2010 for Governor. Kinder attended the Republican Governors Association Conference last month.









